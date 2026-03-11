Hokum Trailer: Adam Scott's Supernatural Horror Movie Looks Exceptionally Creepy

The first full trailer for Adam Scott's upcoming horror movie "Hokum" has arrived, and, suffice it to say, we're preparing to assume the fetal position. The film is written and directed by Irish filmmaker Damian McCarthy, who delivered a good old fashioned scary movie with "Oddity" in 2024. Now, he's teamed up with Neon, the same company that brought us one of the most terrifying horror movies of 2024 in "Longlegs," to deliver what looks set to be a similarly horrifying experience with "Hokum."

A teaser for the movie appeared in December 2025, and it followed the rubric established by "Longlegs" and its genius marketing campaign. That is to say, it didn't reveal a whole lot beyond palpably creepy vibes, which is exactly how a horror movie should announce itself. We do know some details about the plot of "Hokum," which revolves around an author traveling to a remote part of Ireland to spread his parents' ashes. But much like with "Oddity" and McCarthy's 2020 effort "Caveat," Adam Scott's writer character will be menaced by some sort of unspeakable evil.

McCarthy shot his previous two films in a converted barn in Ireland, and "Hokum" was also shot on location in West Cork, though it's unclear if the infamous barn will make a return. For now, we have the new trailer, which promises yet another glimpse into a nightmarish netherworld that will surely haunt us all for years to come.