Why Obsession Director Curry Barker Is Making Very Different Horror Movies Next [Exclusive]

Curry Barker's debut theatrical feature, "Obsession," hits theaters this weekend amidst a flurry of positive buzz. A majority of us here at /Film are in love with the movie, and we're far from the only ones. As proof, Barker's next couple projects have been lined up: the original horror comedy "Anything But Ghosts," and a feature film reboot of "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" for A24, which apparently will exist alongside the previously announced TV series from JT Mollner and Glen Powell. And during the press cycle for "Obsession," Barker has also expressed affection for "A Nightmare on Elm Street," publicly throwing his hat in the ring to do something with that franchise as well. With all this, it's clear that Barker isn't planning on stepping away from the horror genre any time soon.

The question is whether there's more to that decision than pure typecasting or trend-following. After all, horror movies are having a moment right now, helping bolster the box office and winning major awards. They also seem to be catnip for a new generation of filmmakers coming from unexpected spaces, whether it's the comedy world (as with Jordan Peele and Zach Cregger) or internet fame (as with the Philippou brothers, Kane Parsons, and Barker himself). When I had the opportunity to talk to Barker one-on-one recently, I asked him point blank what it is he sees in the genre as an artist. The answer was not only enlightening, it also indicated that Barker plans on making very different horror movies from here on out. He sees the genre as having near-limitless potential, and that's a quality which he seems most keen on exploring.