Barbarian Director Zach Cregger Got Advice From Jordan Peele On Making His First Horror Movie

The 2022 year in film belongs to horror fans. From the sicko slasher that could "Terrifier 2," to satirical indie hit, "Bodies Bodies Bodies," and Jordan Peele's blockbuster-sized nightmare, "Nope," horror has consistently been bringing audiences back to theaters for thrills and chills. But by far, one of the biggest success stories of the year belongs to Zach Cregger's directorial debut, "Barbarian," a subversive, mystery-box horror film that's ten steps ahead of the viewer. Though it was minimally marketed, the film has thrived through pure word of mouth and enthusiasm from horror fans.

In a time where it feels as though the low-budget original studio genre film is extinct, "Barbarian" thrived despite all odds — including all of Cregger's rejected production company pitches.

Though "Barbarian" is his first feature film, Cregger has had plenty of entertainment industry experience as the founding member of the comedy troupe "The Whitest Kids U Know." Cregger gleefully injects his horror flick with an equal amount of self-awareness alongside its moments of genuine terror.

It turns out comedians-turned-horror-directors help each other out. In the December 2022 issue of Empire magazine, Cregger reveals that Jordan Peele himself provided some guidance during the production of "Barbarian," giving advice and pointers in navigating Cregger's first feature film.