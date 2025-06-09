There's Only One Correct Choice To Reboot The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" franchise is about to get a new home, and, according to Deadline, there may be up to eight suitors for the rights to Leatherface and the gang. As of right now, we know who five of the finalists are, and they've all got their strengths and weaknesses. Actually, that's not true. Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw are a perfect match for the material — and having lost out to Warner Bros. on "Sinners" last year, you could argue they just flat-out deserve this.

With its provocative title and promise of wanton savagery at a time when horror movies were starting to play extra rough, it took a while for word to get out that Tobe Hooper's 1974 original wasn't a gore-fest, but, rather, an intensely terrifying experience that you didn't so much watch as survive — much like its protagonist, Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns), who cackles from the back of a speeding pickup truck as she observes the spinning, raging Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen) dementedly twirling his chainsaw in the distance. Hooper's 1986 sequel, "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2," flipped the script, slathering on the guts and gristle while adopting a much more comedic tone. If you've got a strong stomach, it's a deranged delight of a motion picture.

Once Hooper tapped out of the series, "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" went through several permutations. The most memorable post-Hooper entry in the franchise has to be the Michael Bay-produced "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," which grossed $107 million against a $9.5 million budget in 2003. Platinum Dunes lost interest in the series after the poorly received (and financially unsuccessful) "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning," which gave way to three very different approaches to the material in "Texas Chainsaw 3D" ("Do your thing, 'cuz"), "Leatherface" and the unjustly maligned, "The"-less "Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

With horror being a multiplex-filling phenomenon post-COVID, it's hardly surprising that studios and producers are lining up to claim this franchise for their own. I'm Team Peele all the way, but the other bidders aren't exactly sawed liver. Who else is in the running, and who's hugging the inside track?