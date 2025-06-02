Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Realizes That The Franchise Makes No Sense

He might seem like he has everything under control in the "Yellowstone" universe, but the founder of the Dutton dynasty, Taylor Sheridan, has admitted that he knows full well that his sprawling saga doesn't always make sense. Nevertheless, others have tried to replicate the lighting in a whisky bottle that the actor-turned-writer has managed to maintain since 2018 with the show and five other spin-offs that are either in development or have already aired.

One such series that has come close to "Yellowstone" in some ways is the limited Netflix series "American Primeval," which, while bearing no connection to Sheridan's work, is set in 1856, 26 years before the spin-off that the first generation of Duttons inhabits. It was directed by Peter Berg, who had a one-on-one with Sheridan about their respective projects. Given that the settings and historical points were pivotal in the creation of both of their shows, it sparked a conversation that led Sheridan to confess he might approach things seriously with "Yellowstone," but the end result doesn't always track perfectly.

"With Yellowstone, which is nonsensical — there's a great writer named Gretel Ehrlich, who calls it my horse opera because it makes no sense and it's not trying to," Sheridan told Berg via Gold Derby. "And yet it's a window into a world. There's a very sort of loving nature with the camera that attempts to sell this place as the idyllic location to raise a family. I subtracted from that in 1883, and tried to make it look slightly more foreign."