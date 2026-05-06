Depicting Daredevil's Sensory Vision In Born Again Was Even Bolder Than It Looks [Exclusive]

Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for the "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 finale, "The Southern Cross."

"A world on fire." That's how Matt Murdock memorably described what he "sees" in his every waking moment early on in the debut season of Netflix's "Daredevil." While we've certainly come a long way since 2015, some things have remained the same. Chief among them? "Daredevil: Born Again" continuing to push the envelope of how to depict the Devil of Hell's Kitchen and his powers of sight.

While Season 2 of "Born Again" may have left some room for improvement, everyone can probably agree that our main vigilante has never looked better. That has a lot to do with the talent surrounding him in showrunner Dario Scardapane's revival series, from the directorial team of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead to cinematographer Hillary Fyfe Spera, all of whom are mainstays of "Born Again" dating back to the first season. Fortunately, I had the chance to speak with the latter over Zoom in an extended conversation that explored much of what made Season 2 so visually distinct. At the top of the list was the stylish change of aspect ratios that highlight exactly what Matt senses at any given moment, and this choice proved to be even bolder than it looks in the final product.

According to Spera, this was the brainchild of both Benson and Moorehead. "We call it the sensory grande effect, the way that we showed [Daredevil's powers] in Episode 1 in Season 1, and then also again in Season 2 where we do this three-headed monster: three cameras mounted on the same dolly, with the middle camera being a long spherical zoom and the two flanking cameras being wide spherical primes." Figuring out this technical challenge on set, however, was only half the battle.