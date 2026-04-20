How Daredevil: Born Again Cleverly Uses Color To Give Clues About The Show's Story

"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 1 showcased some stylish visual choices. For example, directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead used the subtle but effective trick of changing the aspect ratio whenever Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) used his super-sensory powers. But that wasn't the only visual cue Benson and Moorhead employed. They also focused on color, using red to emphasize major moments in Matt Murdock's story, plain white uplighting for when Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) is preparing for action, and blue to represent the inner soldier in Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel).

The original "Daredevil" series on Netflix was easily the best Marvel TV show ever made, providing a gritty street-level alternative to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe while remaining tangentially related to it. After it was canceled, the MCU struggled to match its quality even with its finest small screen offerings. Then, a ray of hope: Charlie Cox was to return for a revival series that would be sort of related to the original, but also not.

Unfortunately, the first season of "Daredevil: Born Again" was basically a salvage job; the extensive reshoots that ultimately brought it to fruition were clearly evident. In 2026, "Daredevil: Born Again" returned for a politically shaky Season 2 that asked too much of audiences with its slow start. That said, the newly-revived show isn't without its charms. For one thing, the creators clearly put a lot of work into the visual language of the series.