A Stylish Directorial Choice In Daredevil: Born Again Showcases Matt Murdock's Unique Powers

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the first episode of "Daredevil: Born Again."

Fans have spent a long, long time wondering how similar "Daredevil: Born Again" would ultimately end up being to the Netflix show ... but maybe we should've been asking how it would stand out, instead. Much has been made of the creative overhaul behind the scenes in order to transform Marvel's reunion series into one that carries over various elements from its prior incarnation. While that has resulted in the long-awaited returns of Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) fellow "avocadoes at law," the new creative team also surprised viewers with one unexpected addition. Those familiar with the Netflix shows probably assumed that they knew exactly how the Man Without Fear's powers would be depicted in this series. They were probably surprised to find out that directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead had one particularly dazzling trick up their sleeves to add a whole new wrinkle to Daredevil's super sense of hearing.

Although Foggy's untimely death in the opening fight sequence will likely take up all the headline space around the internet, it'd be a shame to let that overshadow a clever (and arguably rare) moment of visual ingenuity in a Marvel Cinematic Universe production. Benson and Moorhead, veterans of previous Marvel shows "Loki" season 2 and "Moon Knight," have always managed to bring a strong sense of flair to their various projects. That's no exception here, with the directing duo pulling out all the stops to make Matt's heightened abilities feel as refreshing as ever right from the opening scene. There are all the usual techniques, such as extreme and out-of-focus closeups to convey what he's concentrating on, or dropping out the sound altogether to zero in on something specific. But never before have we seen the actual aspect ratio of the screen expand and retract the way it does here, and it's one of the biggest highlights of the show so far.