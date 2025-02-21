What Marvel's Daredevil Season 4 Plans Were Before Netflix Cancelled The Series

Much of what we know about the abandoned "Daredevil" Season 4 comes directly from the horse's mouth. In their 2020 appearance on the We Saved Daredevil YouTube channel, two of the Netflix series' showrunners — Season 1's Steven DeKnight and Season 3's Erik Oleson — teased the villains they had planned for the fourth season. These included the show's take on the semi-obscure gangster supervillain/Wolverine imitator The Owl, whose true identity in Marvel's comics is Leland Owsley (a character who was portrayed on "Daredevil" by the far more traditionally coiffured Bob Gunton). Since the "Daredevil" version of Leland dies pretty decisively in Season 1, Oleson had envisioned a generational change for The Owl in Season 4. "The Owl from the comics was going to be Leland Owsley's son, who was out for revenge for what happened to his father," DeKnight remembered hearing. "I was building toward that on Season 4." Oleson affirmed.

Apart from confirming that The Owl was set to play a major role in the planned "Daredevil" Season 4, Oleson also shared some information about the season's villain game at large. "I was not going to directly continue Bullseye's [Wilson Bethel] storyline because his back is broken and he had to heal," the Season 3 showrunner explained. "I was gonna bring him back in Season 5."

Oleson also revealed that Season 4 would have continued the story of Mary Walker (Alice Eve) from "Iron Fist" and explored her dangerous Typhoid Mary identity. "We were going to do kind of a warped love story/murder mystery, kind of femme fatale but kind of a modern-day feminist version of it as opposed to the older, sexist femme fatale archetype," he recalled. The showrunners also discussed in-universe costume and gadget designer Melvin Potter's (Matt Gerald) planned journey to becoming the supervillain Gladiator ... as well as the hoops the production had to jump through to retain the services of Gerald, whose scheduled was difficult to manage due to his commitment to filming James Cameron's "Avatar" sequels (where he plays Corporal Lyle Wainfleet).