Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Review: Marvel's Man Without Fear Pulls His Punches In A Politically Shaky Follow-Up

After spending much of the debut season of "Daredevil: Born Again" searching for purpose and a reason to suit up again, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock got more than he bargained for with the rise of Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin — er, make that newly-elected Mayor Wilson Fisk. The rest of us, meanwhile, had to settle for a reshoot-heavy salvage job that never really found its footing. This time around, the Man Without Fear finds himself in the middle chapter of a revival series that would seem to be everything we've always wanted from a Marvel production: darker, artist-driven, and more political than ever. Well, as the saying goes, be careful what you wish for.

In its scramble to set itself apart from the rest of the MCU and provide a more adult, Prestige TV-like experience, "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 trips over its own feet and misses the mark. That's not to say showrunner Dario Scardapane and his creative team are lacking in ambition whatsoever. Despite its street-level perspective, this is a sprawling story with genuine stakes as the fate of the city, its people, and its overmatched protectors hang in the balance. It's a refreshing change of pace from any number of Marvel or DC spectacles that are solely concerned with how cool and flawless their superheroes look. Unfortunately, that's not quite enough to sustain the momentum of a larger narrative practically bursting with great ideas ... but a glaring inability to execute them.

What's maddening is that season 2 should've had everything working in its favor to deliver the best "Daredevil" installment since the original Netflix series. There's the killer new status quo, which puts Murdock and his vigilante friends on the back foot following Mayor Fisk's takeover of the city. The well-established chemistry and volatile history behind the Murdock/Fisk dynamic has always been Marvel's secret weapon, long before these characters were folded into the studio's larger cinematic universe. Add to that the promised return of fan-favorites like Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones and a villainous plot ripped straight from real-world headlines, and this had the makings of the MCU's easiest and most convincing slam dunk since "Avengers: Endgame."

But, when it's all said and done, each of these supposed strengths falls frustratingly short of expectations. Neither the superhero action nor the grounded crime drama elements hit as hard as they should, failing to approach the heights of any of the vaunted hallway fights or the courtroom thrills of the Netflix series. In spite of all the buildup, Murdock and Fisk remain separated in their own corners for the vast majority of the season, barely even crossing paths with one another until it's too late. And the political commentary, though boldly drawing all sorts of parallels with MAGA rhetoric and ICE activities, either ends up ham-fisted at best or woefully tone-deaf at worst.