Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Trailer Brings Back Jessica Jones

She's back! Marvel Studios has officially released the first trailer for "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2. And while it's very much just a teaser, it highlights much more than Charlie Cox back in action as Matt Murdock once more. Indeed, we also get our first proper look at Krysten Ritter's long-awaited return as Jessica Jones! Check it out for yourself.

It was first confirmed last year that Jessica Jones would be coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Born Again" season 2. For a long time, Jessica, Matt, and their fellow Defenders had an odd place in the franchise. However, thanks to "Born Again," it's crystal clear now that these beloved characters are, indeed, part of the MCU. First, season 1 brought Jon Bernthal's Punisher back into the fray, and now Jessica Jones is joining him. One can't help but wonder who might be next.

As for the footage itself, it's very action-heavy without a lot of context. Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk is still the mayor of New York City, which continues to be a problem. Beyond that, though, season 2 largely looks like what we've come to expect from a live-action "Daredevil" show at this point. Everyone's mileage is going to vary on that, but for those who enjoyed season 1, this appears to be a logical continuation. The official synopsis for the season 2 reads as follows: