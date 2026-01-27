Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Trailer Brings Back Jessica Jones
She's back! Marvel Studios has officially released the first trailer for "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2. And while it's very much just a teaser, it highlights much more than Charlie Cox back in action as Matt Murdock once more. Indeed, we also get our first proper look at Krysten Ritter's long-awaited return as Jessica Jones! Check it out for yourself.
It was first confirmed last year that Jessica Jones would be coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Born Again" season 2. For a long time, Jessica, Matt, and their fellow Defenders had an odd place in the franchise. However, thanks to "Born Again," it's crystal clear now that these beloved characters are, indeed, part of the MCU. First, season 1 brought Jon Bernthal's Punisher back into the fray, and now Jessica Jones is joining him. One can't help but wonder who might be next.
As for the footage itself, it's very action-heavy without a lot of context. Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk is still the mayor of New York City, which continues to be a problem. Beyond that, though, season 2 largely looks like what we've come to expect from a live-action "Daredevil" show at this point. Everyone's mileage is going to vary on that, but for those who enjoyed season 1, this appears to be a logical continuation. The official synopsis for the season 2 reads as follows:
In season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell's Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin's corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.
Is Daredevil season 2 setting up a Defenders reunion?
One thing that MCU fans are undoubtedly asking themselves in light of the return of Jessica Jones is whether or not we'll see more of the old Defenders gang popping up later on "Born Again." Mike Colter has said he's open to returning as Luke Cage, but Finn Jones making a comeback as Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist, feels less likely in light of how poorly his show was received. Then again, who doesn't like a redemption arc? It does feel like it would be weird to bring back Punisher and Jones without the rest of the group. We'll see how things shake out.
The good news is that the party won't stop here no matter what. Marvel has already given the green light to "Daredevil: Born Again" season 3, with production expected to start this year. So, we likely won't be waiting two years between seasons. Instead, Marvel Studios and Disney+ are making strides towards more regular, annual seasons of television.
"Born Again" was created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman. Other returning cast members include Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye, and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. Matthew Lillard, best known as Stu from the original "Scream," is also coming aboard this season as the mysterious Mr. Charles.
"Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 premieres March 24, 2026, on Disney+.