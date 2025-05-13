Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Is Officially Bringing Back One Of The Defenders

The Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe show "Daredevil: Born Again" sees Charlie Cox returning as the titular Daredevil, known by day as blind lawyer Matt Murdock. An improvement on the "Daredevil" Netflix series that started it all, the series' return showed streaming audiences that comic book stories for adults could be really compelling. In the darkest, most violent end of the MCU, "Daredevil: Born Again" brought back not only Cox's Man Without Fear but also his fellow vigilante, The Punisher, played once more by Jon Bernthal, who was basically born to play the vengeance-obsessed costumed antihero. The end of the first season seems to set up one of the best teams in Marvel comics, but ahead of season 2, we now know for sure that we're going to see another hero from the Netflix Marvel shows: Jessica Jones, played once again by Krysten Ritter.

According to Variety, Ritter took the stage with Cox during Disney upfront presentations to advertisers to announce that she would be joining the show in the second season, which is very exciting news indeed. While no one's exactly clamoring for fellow "Defenders" member Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones) to return, maybe Ritter's return is a sign that we'll see Mike Colter's Luke Cage joining the MCU, which would absolutely rule.