Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Is Officially Bringing Back One Of The Defenders
The Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe show "Daredevil: Born Again" sees Charlie Cox returning as the titular Daredevil, known by day as blind lawyer Matt Murdock. An improvement on the "Daredevil" Netflix series that started it all, the series' return showed streaming audiences that comic book stories for adults could be really compelling. In the darkest, most violent end of the MCU, "Daredevil: Born Again" brought back not only Cox's Man Without Fear but also his fellow vigilante, The Punisher, played once more by Jon Bernthal, who was basically born to play the vengeance-obsessed costumed antihero. The end of the first season seems to set up one of the best teams in Marvel comics, but ahead of season 2, we now know for sure that we're going to see another hero from the Netflix Marvel shows: Jessica Jones, played once again by Krysten Ritter.
According to Variety, Ritter took the stage with Cox during Disney upfront presentations to advertisers to announce that she would be joining the show in the second season, which is very exciting news indeed. While no one's exactly clamoring for fellow "Defenders" member Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones) to return, maybe Ritter's return is a sign that we'll see Mike Colter's Luke Cage joining the MCU, which would absolutely rule.
Jessica Jones is a great addition to the MCU
On the Netflix series "Jessica Jones" (rebranded on Disney+ as "AKA Jessica Jones"), Ritter played former superhero turned private investigator Jessica Jones, who can fly and has super strength and healing capabilities. She had a seriously traumatic past, and much of her series dealt with her overcoming her inner demons. Thankfully, she eventually joined "The Defenders" along with Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage for one season before it was canceled. Ritter had previously been vocal about wanting to play the character again, so it's exciting that she's getting the chance. Onstage with Cox, she shared her feelings about stepping back into the comic book world:
"It's so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and 'The Defenders' and now joining the MCU. I'm so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!"
Fans of the more adult fare in Marvel comics like "Daredevil," "The Punisher," "Echo," and more have been ecstatic to see these stories get the streaming treatment with some serious budgets and ties to the rest of the MCU canon. (Honestly, if I get to see Alaqua Cox's Echo having the playground fight with Charlie Cox's Daredevil from the comics that was sorta ripped off for the 2003 movie, then I can die happy.) We're sure to learn more about season 2 of "Daredevil: Born Again" as casting continues, but it'll be great to see Ritter take on Jessica once more.