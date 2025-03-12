Daredevil: Born Again Is Improving On The Netflix Show In One Big Way

The devil works hard, but spoiler warnings work harder. Read no further if you haven't watched the latest episode of "Daredevil: Born Again."

Is it possible we've been looking back at the Netflix "Daredevil" series through rose-tinted glasses? Controversial, I know. I'll acquit myself of these charges, natch, since I was never all that high on it in the first place; I originally tapped out on the series after season 1 and only went back to do a proper marathon in the lead up to "Born Again." (For what it's worth, I'd say season 3 truly lived up to the hype after two relatively hit-or-miss seasons.) What constantly frustrated me, however, was how the various writers and showrunners approached the dichotomy at the heart of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock. Yes, the various bare-knuckle action sequences and ruthless hallway fights stole much of the spotlight, and deservedly so. But whenever I think back to the highest highs of the Netflix show, what comes to mind first isn't his violent beatdowns as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen by night — it's his ceaseless efforts to work within the confines of the system as an unassuming lawyer by day.

Something tells us "Born Again" showrunner and writer Dario Scardapane feels similarly, because "Daredevil: Born Again" has shined (in the early going, at least) by emphasizing the man rather than the mask. That has felt most evident in episode 3, which improved upon the Netflix show by dedicating an entire hour to the trial of Hector Ayala/White Tiger (played by the late Kamar de los Reyes). Remember back in the first season when Matt delivered that impassioned, poignant "A man is dead" monologue to a rapt jury, bringing up questions of morality and hard-edged facts in a world with shades of grey while forced to defend a person of, ah, questionable morals? That's precisely the type of sequence that Cox shined in and which gave viewers deep insights into Matt as a character ... but we didn't get nearly enough of those scenes throughout the rest of the series.

"Born Again" is finally righting that wrong by turning its central exploration of vigilantism into a compelling courtroom drama.