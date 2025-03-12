Daredevil: Born Again Is Improving On The Netflix Show In One Big Way
The devil works hard, but spoiler warnings work harder. Read no further if you haven't watched the latest episode of "Daredevil: Born Again."
Is it possible we've been looking back at the Netflix "Daredevil" series through rose-tinted glasses? Controversial, I know. I'll acquit myself of these charges, natch, since I was never all that high on it in the first place; I originally tapped out on the series after season 1 and only went back to do a proper marathon in the lead up to "Born Again." (For what it's worth, I'd say season 3 truly lived up to the hype after two relatively hit-or-miss seasons.) What constantly frustrated me, however, was how the various writers and showrunners approached the dichotomy at the heart of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock. Yes, the various bare-knuckle action sequences and ruthless hallway fights stole much of the spotlight, and deservedly so. But whenever I think back to the highest highs of the Netflix show, what comes to mind first isn't his violent beatdowns as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen by night — it's his ceaseless efforts to work within the confines of the system as an unassuming lawyer by day.
Something tells us "Born Again" showrunner and writer Dario Scardapane feels similarly, because "Daredevil: Born Again" has shined (in the early going, at least) by emphasizing the man rather than the mask. That has felt most evident in episode 3, which improved upon the Netflix show by dedicating an entire hour to the trial of Hector Ayala/White Tiger (played by the late Kamar de los Reyes). Remember back in the first season when Matt delivered that impassioned, poignant "A man is dead" monologue to a rapt jury, bringing up questions of morality and hard-edged facts in a world with shades of grey while forced to defend a person of, ah, questionable morals? That's precisely the type of sequence that Cox shined in and which gave viewers deep insights into Matt as a character ... but we didn't get nearly enough of those scenes throughout the rest of the series.
"Born Again" is finally righting that wrong by turning its central exploration of vigilantism into a compelling courtroom drama.
Episode 3 of Daredevil: Born Again puts vigilantism on trial
If you thought Daredevil had it rough, taking punishment from criminals just as often as he dishes it out, that almost pales in comparison to the legal challenge Matt Murdock faces throughout episode 3 of "Born Again." In a criminal case that everyone from ADA Kirsten McDuffie (Nikki M. James) to close ally and personal investigator Cherry (Clark Johnson) warns him about getting involved in, Matt rushes headlong into a trial that won't simply make or break his client Hector Ayala. The outcome will inevitably serve as a referendum on the activities and legal standing of all vigilantes everywhere. No pressure!
Having reluctantly returned to his own vigilante ways by the end of the second episode, beating a couple of corrupt police officers to a bloody pulp in an act of self defense, Matt clearly has personal stakes invested in the outcome of this particular trial. Does he see a reflection of himself while advocating on behalf of Hector? Is the desperate defense he mounts to clear his client's good name actually an attempt to clear his own conscience? These are just a few of the meaty ideas and themes that the episode (directed by Michael Cuesta and written by Jill Blankenship) has on its mind, and it finds the most fascinating way to explore those concepts.
How? Not by all the usual fisticuffs and superhero action, but by raising the tension through courtroom arguments, testimony, and letting the truth have its day in court. In fact, the episode goes out of its way to tease a prototypical set piece we'd expect from a show like this, before cleverly zigging when we expected it to zag. The entire defense rests on the testimony of key witness Nicky Torres (Nick Jordan), the man attacked by the cops and who Hector was trying to save that fateful night. The only trouble is getting him to the courtroom in one piece, despite an entire army of police who'd much rather see him dead. In the episode's finest bait and switch, Cherry leads the cops on a merry chase and seems to get thwarted ... only for Nicky to arrive safe and sound, without the need for any last-minute heroics.
The White Tiger storyline ends with a controversial gut-punch
Of course, it wouldn't be an episode of "Daredevil" if everything turned out 100% okay by the end. There are arguably no superheroes more tortured than Daredevil (with the exception of the perpetually dark Batman, at least), and episode 3 of "Born Again" emphasizes how even a win can still turn into a net loss. Unfortunately, it does so through the death of a fairly pivotal character from Marvel Comics that may end up rubbing many people the wrong way.
It all begins to go pear-shaped when Matt senses the case turning against him after his star witness refuses to cooperate on the stand. Forced to put Hector on the stand, the defense team attempts to convince the jury of his side of the story. When that doesn't appear to be enough, Matt takes measures into his own hand and essentially "outs" Hector as the White Tiger in front of the entire court. Once he justifies this aggressive move to the judge and gains permission to forge ahead, his strategy shifts to highlighting all the indisputable good that Hector's done on the streets of New York City as the White Tiger. Once again, we're treated to one of the attorney's classic and trademark closing arguments. Few actors in the franchise can convey pure-hearted earnestness as well as Cox does, which the episode's creative team fully understands and uses to their full advantage.
Matt's actions play out even better than they could've hoped and Hector is found not guilty of any of the charges ... but, tragically, the victory proves short-lived when he's murdered on the streets by what certainly appears to be the Punisher himself. It's an ignominious end for a hero with some serious importance in the comics, and one that will undoubtedly prove divisive among fans. In terms of its impact on Matt, however, it's fair to wonder whether this gut-punch twist will mark an abrupt shift from working within the system to outright vigilantism once again as Daredevil. Even if it does, at least Matt (and the creators of "Born Again") can say they tried the courtroom drama route.
New episodes of "Daredevil: Born Again" stream on Disney+ every Tuesday.