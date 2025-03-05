Daredevil: Born Again Stars Reveal Why They Share So Little Screen Time [Exclusive Interview]

First impressions can be deadly, as "Daredevil: Born Again" proves quite emphatically as early as its premiere episode, and the same holds true for its two main stars: Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Throughout the course of Netflix's "Daredevil" series, the two leading men have built up a superhero/supervillain dynamic to rival the likes of any other in the comic book legendarium. That's partly the result of familiarity breeding contempt in the best possible way — spending over a decade acting opposite each other since the first season of "Daredevil" goes a long way towards refining the prickly chemistry between these two characters. More than that, however, there's the matter of actors taking ownership of their respective roles and going out of their way to ensure that less truly is more.

That's the key point that both Cox and D'Onofrio wanted to emphasize when I recently spoke to both of them over Zoom in an exclusive interview. It might be somewhat startling to realize that, despite bobbing and weaving against each other in a boxing match for the ages throughout three entire seasons of "Daredevil," the two hardly ever spend any scenes sharing the actual screen together, aside from a few notable interactions. Was that a source of frustration for the two dynamic performers this time around, or was there power in restraint and leaving us wanting more? "I think Charlie and I both feel the same about that question you just asked," D'Onofrio replies, smoothly deflecting the question as if he were Fisk himself in a mayoral debate. Still, even that implicitly confirms both actors actually have discussed this very topic together in the past. According to Cox: