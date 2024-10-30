The 6 Most Exciting Details In Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again Teaser

No need to pinch yourselves, Marvel fans, because "Daredevil: Born Again" really is happening and we have the first official footage to prove it. After a series of fits and starts, including a very public retooling with a fresh creative approach, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige finally figured out the right way to approach a grand reunion featuring several of the cast of characters established throughout Marvel's Netflix shows. Although technically not under the umbrella of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the time — each series could vaguely reference events that happened in the movies, but the movies themselves would sooner have laid the groundwork for a DC crossover before ever even suggesting that a devil in Hell's Kitchen was running around with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and the rest of the so-called Defenders — that didn't stop the studio from finally bringing them under the MCU roof in recent years.

Now we're seeing this pay off in a big way through Charlie Cox's Daredevil/Matt Murdock and his supporting ensemble of allies and enemies. It's been a long, long wait since 2018, when the third and final season of Netflix's "Daredevil" came to a close and left fans wondering whether they'd ever see Cox suit up in his imposing red suit ever again. But after cameos in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and a full-fledged return in "She-Hulk," Daredevil is back and better than ever ... and he's bringing some familiar friends along with him. Marvel Studios has released our first look at several of their upcoming Disney+ streaming shows, with "Daredevil: Born Again" chief among them.

Although brief, here are our biggest takeaways from this new "Daredevil" teaser.