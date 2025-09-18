Marvel Confirms The Fate Of Daredevil: Born Again Ahead Of Season 2
Daredevil fans have much to look forward to. Not only is "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 currently in production and set to be released on Disney+ next year, but it also looks like Marvel Studios has no interest in letting Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe any time soon. That's because the show has already been renewed for a season 3, well ahead of the season 2 premiere.
Speaking with IGN, Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios, revealed that "Born Again" season 3 has been given the green light. Winderbaum was promoting the release of the upcoming "Marvel Zombies" animated series, but he had time to offer up this welcome little tidbit for fans of the Man Without Fear. Here's what he had to say about it:
"In terms of 'Daredevil,' yeah, we are greenlit for season 3, and we start shooting next year."
So, there we have it. Obviously, specifics are going to be kept firmly under wraps at this point since season 2 hasn't even aired yet. What we know for sure is that the "Born Again" season 1 finale left plenty to explore in season 2 and beyond. There's also no shortage of stories to tell on the street-level side of the MCU, while Cox seems very committed to his character, as does Vincent D'Onofrio (who plays Kingpin).
Both actors spent years publicly lobbying for a revival after "Daredevil" was canceled at Netflix after three seasons. "Dardevil" season 4 and 5 had been planned at Netflix, but they never came to fruition. All these years later, though, Marvel Studios has elected to get the "Daredevil" gang back together, and, by all accounts, the brass is satisfied with the results.
Marvel Studios is deeply committed to Daredevil: Born Again
Getting here wasn't easy. Marvel originally planned a hulking first season of the show after announcing it at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. However, in October 2023, it was revealed that "Born Again" was going through a major creative revamp, with new writers and directors brought on board to retool the series. Mind you, the show had already been filming for months at that point, meaning this was an expensive, complicated decision made at the highest levels.
Even so, that decision proved to be worthwhile, as the reception to season 1 was largely positive. What's interesting, though, is that "Daredevil: Born Again" didn't appear to be a major hit for Disney+ in the ratings department, with "Agatha All Along" earning more viewership in 2024. That show isn't getting a second season. Meanwhile, "Born Again" will run for at least three seasons. These decisions don't always make sense, on paper, but the streaming era is littered with confusing decisions, as every streamer has a complicated equation for determining whether or not a series is worthy of continuation.
The big question is whether or not Daredevil, or any of these characters, will be more meaningfully folded into the larger MCU, since they're going to be around for a while. Cox wasn't a part of the massive "Avengers: Doomsday" cast announcement. Maybe he's going to pop in as a surprise? Maybe Marvel is saving him for "Avengers: Secret Wars" in 2027? Or maybe he's just going to stick to Hell's Kitchen. At the very least, he's not taking any time off for the foreseeable future. The kitchen needs cleaning, as it were.
"Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.