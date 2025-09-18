Marvel Confirms The Fate Of Daredevil: Born Again Ahead Of Season 2

Daredevil fans have much to look forward to. Not only is "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 currently in production and set to be released on Disney+ next year, but it also looks like Marvel Studios has no interest in letting Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe any time soon. That's because the show has already been renewed for a season 3, well ahead of the season 2 premiere.

Speaking with IGN, Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios, revealed that "Born Again" season 3 has been given the green light. Winderbaum was promoting the release of the upcoming "Marvel Zombies" animated series, but he had time to offer up this welcome little tidbit for fans of the Man Without Fear. Here's what he had to say about it:

"In terms of 'Daredevil,' yeah, we are greenlit for season 3, and we start shooting next year."

So, there we have it. Obviously, specifics are going to be kept firmly under wraps at this point since season 2 hasn't even aired yet. What we know for sure is that the "Born Again" season 1 finale left plenty to explore in season 2 and beyond. There's also no shortage of stories to tell on the street-level side of the MCU, while Cox seems very committed to his character, as does Vincent D'Onofrio (who plays Kingpin).

Both actors spent years publicly lobbying for a revival after "Daredevil" was canceled at Netflix after three seasons. "Dardevil" season 4 and 5 had been planned at Netflix, but they never came to fruition. All these years later, though, Marvel Studios has elected to get the "Daredevil" gang back together, and, by all accounts, the brass is satisfied with the results.