Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Set Photo Reveals Marvel's New White Tiger
Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) claimed he needed an "army" in the season finale of "Daredevil: Born Again," and it would appear he's getting one. Marvel Studios' first full-fledged effort to combine the old Netflix universe of superheroes with their ongoing cinematic universe was more or less a success (as you can read in my mixed review for /Film here), setting the stage for even more street-level action. The debut season ended with the villainous Mayor Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) fully in control of New York City, enacting martial law, and declaring war on vigilantes everywhere. Our scrappy heroes found themselves on the defensive, barely scrounging together enough holdouts to pose a threat to his Anti-Vigilante Task Force. Luckily, all signs are pointing to a familiar face joining their ranks.
Season 2 of "Born Again" may be bringing (some of) the Defenders back into the thick of things, but don't sleep on the return of the White Tiger. One of the many new additions to this revamped series, the amulet-wearing character was originally portrayed by the late actor Kamar de los Reyes who passed away before the series ever aired. The storyline happened to involve a similarly tragic arc, with the vigilante ending up gunned down by an assailant and leaving behind his young, grieving niece Angela Del Toro (Camila Rodriguez). She went on to play a significant role in the season, befriending Matt Murdock and urging him to fight for her uncle's legacy. If set photos from season 2 are to be believed, which is currently in the middle of filming on location in NYC, she may be taking a more direct hand in accomplishing this mission herself.
Social media users on X (still popularly known as Twitter) are circulating images of what certainly appears to be Angela Del Toro suited up in a homemade version of the White Tiger suit. Not only does this continue the popular Netflix trend with regards to makeshift costuming, but it also positions the supporting hero to take on a much larger presence in season 2. By all accounts, passing on the White Tiger mantle will factor heavily into the episodes to come.
Daredevil: Born Again season 2's White Tiger storyline is ripped straight out of the comics
Wilson Fisk might be overlooking the White Tiger, but that doesn't mean you should, too. Season 2 of "Daredevil: Born Again" looks busier and busier the more we find out about it. Not only can we expect a whole new team to enter the fray and back up Daredevil in his never-ending fight with Kingpin, but he'll also receive some surprising backup, too. In her zeal to live up to her uncle's example, Angela Del Toro inadvertently made herself a target of the sinister serial killer Muse (Hunter Doohan) and needed Daredevil's help to rescue her from a grisly fate. This time around, however, she ought to be much more capable of taking care of herself.
The idea of Angela almost literally stepping into her uncle's shoes and becoming the White Tiger isn't a novel one — it's taken straight out of the pages of Marvel Comics. Originally, the character actually grows up under the tutelage of Hector and is inspired to become an FBI agent. When her uncle is shot dead and the mystical amulet comes into her possession, she seeks out Matt Murdock for advice on which fork in the road to take and ultimately receives a crash course in vigilantism as the second White Tiger. In vintage comic fashion, Angela is killed off and resurrected as a member of the criminal organization known as the Hand (yes, the very same one featured throughout the Netflix "Daredevil" series). In an amusing quirk, fans may remember a version of the same character was briefly introduced in an episode of "Jessica Jones" ... but it's safe to say that this is meant to be the "real" one.
Season 2 of "Daredevil: Born Again" will bring back Dario Scardapane as showrunner and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead as directors, along with returning cast members Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Clark Johnson as Cherry, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, and more. No precise release date has yet been given, but we know that season 2 will debut on Disney+ sometime in March of 2026. Stay tuned to /Film for more.