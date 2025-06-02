Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Set Photo Reveals Marvel's New White Tiger

Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) claimed he needed an "army" in the season finale of "Daredevil: Born Again," and it would appear he's getting one. Marvel Studios' first full-fledged effort to combine the old Netflix universe of superheroes with their ongoing cinematic universe was more or less a success (as you can read in my mixed review for /Film here), setting the stage for even more street-level action. The debut season ended with the villainous Mayor Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) fully in control of New York City, enacting martial law, and declaring war on vigilantes everywhere. Our scrappy heroes found themselves on the defensive, barely scrounging together enough holdouts to pose a threat to his Anti-Vigilante Task Force. Luckily, all signs are pointing to a familiar face joining their ranks.

Season 2 of "Born Again" may be bringing (some of) the Defenders back into the thick of things, but don't sleep on the return of the White Tiger. One of the many new additions to this revamped series, the amulet-wearing character was originally portrayed by the late actor Kamar de los Reyes who passed away before the series ever aired. The storyline happened to involve a similarly tragic arc, with the vigilante ending up gunned down by an assailant and leaving behind his young, grieving niece Angela Del Toro (Camila Rodriguez). She went on to play a significant role in the season, befriending Matt Murdock and urging him to fight for her uncle's legacy. If set photos from season 2 are to be believed, which is currently in the middle of filming on location in NYC, she may be taking a more direct hand in accomplishing this mission herself.

Social media users on X (still popularly known as Twitter) are circulating images of what certainly appears to be Angela Del Toro suited up in a homemade version of the White Tiger suit. Not only does this continue the popular Netflix trend with regards to makeshift costuming, but it also positions the supporting hero to take on a much larger presence in season 2. By all accounts, passing on the White Tiger mantle will factor heavily into the episodes to come.