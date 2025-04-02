Daredevil: Born Again Gives Muse Something Marvel Comics Never Did

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" follow.

The villain of "Daredevil: Born Again" is once more Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's few recurring villains. Fisk has gone from ruling the underworld to becoming the Mayor of New York City, but crime boss or not, he's still the Kingpin.

Yet there's been another bad guy operating in the shadows: Muse, a masked serial killer that paints graffiti murals from his victims' drained blood. (Murals actually drawn by the real "Daredevil" artist David Mack.) He even dresses like an artist, with a black beanie hat and blood stains on his costume splattered like paint.

Charles Soule's 2015-2018 run on the "Daredevil" comic is a big influence on season 1 of "Born Again," including Muse's presence. Muse is a pretty new villain; he debuted during Soule's third arc, "Dark Art," running in "Daredevil" #10-14 and beautifully drawn by Ron Garney (an artist with skill Muse would respect). It's one of the creepiest and most ominous "Daredevil" stories out there; Muse stays a step ahead of Matt Murdock until the end and he blinds Daredevil's partner Sam Chung/Blindspot.

Muse returned, and met his end, during Soule's "Mayor Fisk" arc ("Daredevil" #595-600, which went back to the original numbering). In the ongoing "Daredevil: Unleash Hell" mini-series (by writer Erika Schultz and Valentina Pinti), Muse's evil endures on Earth even as he rests in Hell. His spirit has possessed an art student named Morgan Whittier, turning her into a new Muse.

While Muse 2.0 has a backstory and name, the original never did. Similar to the Joker, the lack of a backstory and true name made Muse a scarier villain. "Born Again" giving him an origin is one reason why the MCU Muse is nowhere near as terrifying as the comic book one.