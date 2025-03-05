Daredevil: Born Again Brings One Aspect Of The Comics The MCU Was Missing

For over 15 years, we've seen Marvel Studios adapt comic books to the screen at a scale never before imaginable, with interconnected movies and sequels, cameos, and crossovers that build a large, vast, often incoherent continuity. We've seen superhero teams form and disband, mantles passed on to the next generation, and even the actual multiverse being introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you were to tell a comic book fan in the late '90s or early '00s that we'd see the Avengers assemble and fight Thanos, three different Spider-Mans from different universes would meet, and The Illuminati would appear on screen, they wouldn't believe you.

But as much as the MCU has recreated the feeling of reading comic books, it still lacks in certain areas, like actually making its titles feel seamlessly interconnected outside of the big crossover events. (With a few exceptions, major characters don't really interact with each other.) Likewise, Marvel still hasn't fully fixed its villain problem, which is a worrying enough issue that James Gunn has promised to ensure the DC Universe will avoid that.

The villain problem has been a part of the MCU since its very beginning. Ever since the first "Iron Man" movie, most villains in Marvel movies are killed off, which takes away from the menace they are meant to evoke. There are incredibly few villains that have survived more than one encounter with the hero, and even out of those, only one villain has repeatedly gone up against the hero, lost, and been thrown in jail, only to be released later to keep wreaking havoc. I'm talking about Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin. He is not just the best part of "Daredevil: Born Again," but surprisingly, he's the answer to Marvel's villain problem.