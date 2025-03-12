One Of Marvel's Greatest Daredevil Artists Plays A Sneaky Role In Born Again

Mack's most personal and powerful work is his comic "Kabuki." It follows Ukiko, a young woman in near-future Japan who works as Kabuki aka one of the Noh, a group of nine highly skilled government assassins. The first major arc, "Circle of Blood," follows Kabuki as she gets revenge for herself and her mother, as Kabuki was the product of a brutal rape by a Japanese soldier. (The same soldier later discovered his daughter and scarred her with the word "Kabuki" across her face, in reference to the plays her mother had acted in.)

Following "Circle of Blood," the story is relatively action-free, instead focusing on Kabuki as she's entered into a prison facility for mentally ill agents. There, she processes her trauma and makes some new friends before escaping and embarking on a peaceful life outside of Japan. There are also side stories that follow the other agents of the Noh, including a beautiful and tragic one about the agent Scarab, with art by Rick Mays.

"Kabuki" is a complete story that ends with the lushly painted and collaged "Kabuki: The Alchemy," which is more existential exploration than traditional narrative and features some of the most beautiful and profound storytelling in all of comics. In a dream world, the series would one day get an adaptation of its own, as it's the perfect kind of deeply specific, personal story that manages to also be truly relatable on a human level.

Either way, it's wonderful to see Mack get a chance to shine on "Daredevil: Born Again." Hopefully, though, this is just another step toward a "Kabuki" TV show. A fan can dream.