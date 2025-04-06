Netflix's Daredevil Season 4 & 5 Plans Revealed By Former Marvel Showrunner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the halcyon days before Disney+, Marvel Television partnered with Netflix to make Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent television shows. That partnership lasted from 2015 to 2018, and the end of it meant all the Netflix-Marvel shows ended too — even "Daredevil," which ran for three seasons and concluded with the promise of more.

Advertisement

Of course, the new Disney+ series "Daredevil: Born Again" is essentially a fourth season, bringing back co-leads Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. But Daredevil only needed to be "Born Again" because the original show ended prematurely. Had it gotten a fourth season at Netflix, it'd look nothing like "Born Again."

Don't take my word for it; listen to former "Daredevil" showrunner Erik Oleson, who oversaw the series' third and best season. Oleson did not return for "Born Again," but in a recent interview with The Wrap, he said he's thrilled the show is back. He also shared that he'd had plans for a fourth and fifth season all his own; they won't be used now, so there's no harm in sharing them.

Advertisement

The last scene of the original "Daredevil" series was a stinger. Daredevil paralyzed the villain Benjamin Poindexter (Wilson Bethel) during their fight, so while in prison Dex volunteered for experimental spinal surgery. Clearly, he was aiming to get revenge on Daredevil and presumably would have done so with his classic persona: Bullseye. "Daredevil: Born Again" picks up this thread, reintroducing Bethel as Bullseye in the series' opening scene.

But Olseon said that in his "Daredevil" season 4, the show wouldn't have immediately returned to Bullseye — he would've been saved for season 5. Who would've been the "Daredevil" season 4 big bad?

Marvel Comics

That's right, pyromaniac assassin Mary Alice Walker, aka Typhoid Mary, aka Bloody Mary. Alice Eve played Mary in season 2 of "Iron Fist," which in hindsight, must have been setting her up to take on Daredevil in a never-made TV season.