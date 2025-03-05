How Daredevil: Born Again Quickly (And Violently) Ties Up One Of Season 3's Loose Ends

Massive spoilers for the first episode of "Daredevil: Born Again" follow.

M. Night Shyamalan's "Unbreakable" introduced a useful nomenclature for comic book super-villains: the mastermind (the grand, intelligent arch-enemy) and the soldier (the physical equal and opposite for the hero). Daredevil has two great nemeses that both hit one category each: Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin, and Bullseye. "The man who never misses," Bullseye is a ruthless assassin with impossibly good aim and not a shred of conscience.

The Netflix "Daredevil" series from several ago put Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) rivalry front and center, but it held off on Bullseye. He finally came in the series' third and final season, reimagined as an FBI agent named Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter (Wilson Bethel). Far from the campy baddie played by Colin Farrell in the 2003 "Daredevil" film, this Bullseye was truly disturbed and only grew worse under Fisk's tutelage.

The season never showed Dex in Bullseye's classic black-and-white costume, but he did wear Daredevil's own red suit so he could frame him for crimes. Series finale "A New Napkin" featured Matt defeating, and paralyzing, Dex but a post-credits scene revealed he was undergoing experimental surgery to fix his spine. (Comic Bullseye has bones laced with adamantium, just like Wolverine — no claws, though.)

Unfortunately, since "Daredevil" ended there, Dex's return as a proper Bullseye got delayed a decade. It was confirmed Bethel would be back for "Born Again" in January 2024, and you won't have to wait long to see him.

Dex, wearing a black costume and balaclava evoking Bullseye's go-to costume, shows up in the opening sequence of "Daredevil: Born Again" — where he kills Matt's best friend, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson).