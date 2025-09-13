Marvel Zombies Has A Shockingly Wholesome Origin Story

The four-episode animated Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries "Marvel Zombies" is based on the Marvel Comic line of the same name, which kicked off in 2025. These comics take place in a parallel universe where a zombie virus wreaks havoc on Marvel's most popular characters. In the lore of the comics, the virus causes those infected to begin decaying and infuses them with an insatiable hunger for human flesh. If they don't eat human meat, the zombies will become feral and uncontrollable. Once they do eat, however, they become thoughtful and rational again. The Marvel Zombies may look like zombies, but they're a little more like vampires in practice.

The initial run of "Marvel Zombies" comic books were immensely popular, so multiple additional "Marvel Zombies" stories were penned and published in the years that followed. In one sequel, the zombies fought Ash from Sam Raimi's "Army of Darkness." In another, they traveled to a parallel universe to fight ape versions of the Marvel heroes. In yet another, they traveled to a world where zombie Nazis had won (zombie) World War II. The "Zombies" titles were basically all an excuse to write new kinds of horror mayhem. Now, the "Marvel Zombies" miniseries has put a different spin on established MCU heroes.

Longtime Marvel Comics fans, however, may be smiling through all of this. The term "Marvel Zombies" is actually something of an in-joke. The phrase didn't originate with comic books but in the Marvel offices many decades ago. It seems that Marvel head honcho Stan Lee, longtime Marvel artist Jack Kirby, and several other company insiders used the term "Marvel Zombie" as a half-affectionate, half-derogatory nickname for obsessive (and annoying) Marvel super-fans. The Marvel Zombies weren't flesh-eating, costume-wearing vigilantes; they were ultra-nerds. Eventually, fans got wind of what the term actually meant and started using it, quite proudly, to describe themselves.

Indeed, back in 2018, Comic Book Resources (CBR) went through Marvel Comics' letters pages — nicknamed Bullpen Bulletins — and found many references to "Marvel Zombies," as the term was used to describe Marvel's readers.