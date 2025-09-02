Marvel Zombies Brings Two Of The MCU's Most Overlooked Heroes Together In A Surprising Way
The animated "What If...?" spin-off series "Marvel Zombies" has been gestating since 2021. Based on an alternate-universe Marvel Comics series by the perfect guy for the superhero zombie mash-up task (Robert Kirkman of "The Walking Dead" and "Invincible" fame), the show's premise is simple: The majority of the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, heroes included, has either been killed by or transformed into zombies, and the few survivors have to deal with the situation.
The new trailer for "Marvel Zombies" (see above) reveals new details about the series, which seems to follow similar (if more intense) beats as the "What If...?" season 1 episode that introduces the viewers to this particular timeline, titled "What If... Zombies?!" Here, the non-zombified survivors include several members of the perennial underdog team known as the Thunderbolts/New Avengers, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina), Kamala "Ms. Marvel" Khan (Iman Vellani), and others. However, the show also introduces us to one of the most eagerly-awaited (and perennially tardy) MCU heroes, as well as one of the most overlooked ones ... only here, they're kind of the same person.
Mahershala Ali's Blade was recast for the upcoming Disney+ series, so while he appears on the show (voiced by Todd Williams), we'll still have to wait for Blade's live-action introduction to this cinematic universe. Apart from that, "Marvel Zombies" appears to have meshed Blade with another character who doesn't really get his just desserts: Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight, who has effectively disappeared from the MCU since the first season of "Moon Knight" (a show that itself isn't expected to get a second season). Not only does the "Marvel Zombies" Blade don a Moon Knight-style white uniform, but his eyes also glow the same distinct white light. In the trailer, he even faces off with the moon god Khonshu (voiced on "Moon Knight" by F. Murray Abraham).
The MCU has been teasing its own version of Blade for a long time
The Moon Knight version of Blade is arguably the character who gets the most screen time in the "Marvel Zombies" trailer, wielding his signature sword and cutting down undead enemies of all sizes and skill sets. Not only does he look extremely cool (as Blade tends to do), but his fighting style is also highly reminiscent of the classic Wesley Snipes version of the character, which bodes well for Blade's eventual live-action introduction to the MCU.
When that actually happens is another matter. The MCU has been teasing the arrival of Blade for years now, all while keeping his solo film (which most recently hit a brick wall in 2024, prompting /Film's own Ryan Scott to argue that Marvel should put the cursed reboot out of its misery) in limbo. But this hasn't stopped Marvel from pushing Blade, though. Ali had a quick post-credits voice-only cameo as the character in 2021's "Eternals," while Wesley Snipes' Blade showed up in "Deadpool & Wolverine" three years later. Now, we're getting an animated Blade who's not voiced by Ali and, for some reason, drags Moon Knight into the whole mess.
Don't get me wrong: "Blade Knight" looks amazing, and "Marvel Zombies" seems like a worthy watch for the gore-hound subset of MCU fans. Still, when it comes to bringing Blade into the MCU proper, allow me to enjoy this show with a side order of healthy skepticism.
"Marvel Zombies" begins streaming September 24, 2025, on Disney+.