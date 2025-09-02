Marvel Zombies Brings Two Of The MCU's Most Overlooked Heroes Together In A Surprising Way

The animated "What If...?" spin-off series "Marvel Zombies" has been gestating since 2021. Based on an alternate-universe Marvel Comics series by the perfect guy for the superhero zombie mash-up task (Robert Kirkman of "The Walking Dead" and "Invincible" fame), the show's premise is simple: The majority of the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, heroes included, has either been killed by or transformed into zombies, and the few survivors have to deal with the situation.

The new trailer for "Marvel Zombies" (see above) reveals new details about the series, which seems to follow similar (if more intense) beats as the "What If...?" season 1 episode that introduces the viewers to this particular timeline, titled "What If... Zombies?!" Here, the non-zombified survivors include several members of the perennial underdog team known as the Thunderbolts/New Avengers, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina), Kamala "Ms. Marvel" Khan (Iman Vellani), and others. However, the show also introduces us to one of the most eagerly-awaited (and perennially tardy) MCU heroes, as well as one of the most overlooked ones ... only here, they're kind of the same person.

Mahershala Ali's Blade was recast for the upcoming Disney+ series, so while he appears on the show (voiced by Todd Williams), we'll still have to wait for Blade's live-action introduction to this cinematic universe. Apart from that, "Marvel Zombies" appears to have meshed Blade with another character who doesn't really get his just desserts: Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight, who has effectively disappeared from the MCU since the first season of "Moon Knight" (a show that itself isn't expected to get a second season). Not only does the "Marvel Zombies" Blade don a Moon Knight-style white uniform, but his eyes also glow the same distinct white light. In the trailer, he even faces off with the moon god Khonshu (voiced on "Moon Knight" by F. Murray Abraham).