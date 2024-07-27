One Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo Riffs On An Infamously Complicated Ryan Reynolds Collab

Spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine" follow.

As expected, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is loaded with plenty of surprising cameos. That's just how the MCU rolls these days, and while some of the cameos have been revealed in trailers (for instance: Marvel dropped a final trailer that just flat-out gave away the return of X-23 from "Logan"), a chunk of the cameos remained unspoiled. Perhaps the biggest bunch of cameos comes in the middle of the movie. During this portion of the film, Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson aka Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine are stuck in a drab, grey void. After fighting each other to exhaustion, they're brought to a secret location and introduced to a group of Marvel characters from previous films who are fighting to escape.

The group includes Dafne Keen's Laura aka X-23, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wesley Freakin' Snipes as Blade. Snipes' return as Blade is the cameo that is probably the most surprising, for multiple reasons. For one thing, there have been plenty of rumors about cameos (for instance: Garner's return was rumored over a year ago), but Snipes was not among them. For another, Marvel has been trying (and failing) to launch a new "Blade" movie with Mahershala Ali, so bringing Snipes back in any form as the Daywalker seemed unlikely.

But perhaps the biggest reason you might not expect Snipes to be involved with "Deadpool & Wolverine" is because rumors have long suggested that Snipes and "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds do not get along. It all stems from the first time the two worked together on the 2004 sequel "Blade: Trinity." In fact, "Deadpool & Wolverine" even has a laugh about these rumors, with Snipes' Blade saying to Deadpool, "I don't like you," and Reynolds, as Deadpool, replying, "You never did."