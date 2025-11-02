Why Scream Cast Matthew Lillard As Stu After He Auditioned For Billy Loomis

In case you haven't seen "Scream" — which came out in 1996, so you've had a minute to check it out — I'm about to tell you exactly who the two masked killers in the first film are, and how one of the performers actually auditioned for the other role. To speak more clearly, Matthew Lillard, who ended up playing Stu Macher in Wes Craven's horror classic, originally auditioned to play Billy Loomis, the swoon-worthy boyfriend of the movie's protagonist, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell); ultimately, the role of Billy went to Skeet Ulrich.

The two actors discussed this exact shake-up, speaking to Entertainment Weekly in December 2021 for an oral history of the beloved film, which ultimately spawned a massive franchise. (I should actually note that the oral history is about a scene where Jamie Kennedy's horror fan Randy Meeks explains the "rules" of horror movies, but it's because of brilliant moments like this that the "Scream" franchise came into being, honestly.) As Lillard recalls, his audition for Billy Loomis wasn't exactly great. "I auditioned, and they said, 'You're not the right guy to make out with Neve Campbell the entire time; why don't you come back and come in for the best friend?'" Lillard revealed. "They made a mistake casting Skeet over me, that's for sure!" he joked.

Ulrich, who also spoke to the outlet, laughed at Lillard's response. "Oh my goodness," he said, apparently chuckling before saying he'd get in touch with Lillard. "I'll have a chat with Matt about that," Ulrich continued. "I think he should let that go by now."