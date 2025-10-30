The Scream 7 Trailer Teases The Return Of A Character We All Thought Was Dead

Ghostface just won't stay dead, will they? Going back to Wes Craven's 1996 slasher classic "Scream," the killer has been a staple of the genre. Part of what makes him (or her, depending on the "Scream" movie) unique is that it's always someone different under the Ghostface mask. So, who will be under the mask in next year's seventh installment in the franchise? That remains to be seen, but the first trailer for "Scream 7" does tease the return of someone who supposedly died a long, long time ago.

Directed and co-written by original "Scream" writer Kevin Williamson, "Scream 7" sees Neve Campbell return as Sidney Prescott, this time with her daughter being hunted by a new Ghostface. It all looks pretty by-the-numbers, frankly. However, at the very end of the trailer, there is a familiar voice that says, "This is gonna be fun." We never actually see the person the voice belongs to but, spoiler alert, it very clearly belongs to Matthew Lillard's Stu.

For those who may need a refresher, Stu was one of the killers in "Scream" (1996) alongside Skeet Ulrich as Billy Loomis. Now, even though his "Scream" character was seemingly crushed to death by a TV at the end of that film, it's been confirmed that Lillard will be appearing in "Scream 7." (Hence, the voice.) That leaves us with one simple yet burning question: How can that be possible? Is Stu actually alive? And, if so, where has he been all of this time? For the moment, Paramount and the film's creatives are keeping things under wraps, but anything is possible.