The Real Reason Jenna Ortega Left The Scream Franchise

One of the most encouraging post-Covid developments for beleaguered movie exhibitors arrived in April 2022. The "Scream" franchise, having lain dormant for more than a decade, suddenly roared back to life with the fifth film in the property's history, simply titled "Scream." Horror fans flocked to theaters in massive numbers to provide a bit of juice to the flagging U.S. box office; the sequel grossed $33 million over its four-day opening weekend before going on to take in $137.7 million worldwide. The movies weren't back exactly (they're still really aren't), but this was a reminder for studios and exhibitors that, at the very least, the horror genre is as (potentially) bankable as ever.

One reason for the massive success of "Scream" (2022) and its 2023 sequel, "Scream VI," was the slasher franchise's deft ability to integrate a new array of colorful characters into this pre-existing world populated by old favorites like Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette. Particularly effective was the duo of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega as sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, the latest youngsters to find themselves getting hunted by Ghostface. After surviving the sixth film, fans were stoked to see the Carpenter siblings get hunted anew (or, who knows, maybe even become the hunter) in the seventh installment.

And then everything fell apart.

Barrera was abruptly fired from the project in November 2023 when she posted what were perceived as controversial remarks about the Israel-Hamas War. This followed the departure of directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin (who were making way for the talented "Happy Death Day" helmer Christopher Landon), which left some fans feeling like the property had just shot itself in the foot. Then, the day after Barerra was canned, the news broke that Ortega had quit. Was this done in solidarity with her co-star? Or was there something else to it? With her new film "Death of a Unicorn" currently in theaters, Ortega is finally opening up about her decision.

