How Matthew Lillard's Stu Macher Could Return For Scream 7

Stu Macher is one of the best characters in the entire "Scream" franchise and certainly one of the best Ghostface killers, so his return is very much welcome. That being said, how, exactly, is this supposed to happen? Well, there are two possibilities — either Stu is very much alive or he is properly dead and his appearance isn't exactly real.

Let's consider the former first. If Stu survived having a TV dropped on his head, he would've surely gone to prison, right? It's hard to imagine "Scream" heroine Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) going on about her life after that horrible ordeal if she knew one of the two killers was still alive and running around free in the world. Perhaps "Scream 7" will have him escape from prison, either on his own or with the help of a new Ghostface. Alternatively, sine this franchise is all about commenting on pop culture trends, perhaps a new true crime documentary about the original Ghostface murders has been produced and it somehow leads to Stu being freed due to some alleged incompetence by the cops or a wave of protests by fans. It would be tragic, sure, but it would also feel right for Stu to be liberated due to something as absurd as that.

This leaves us with the second option — Stu is dead. That hasn't stopped "Scream" characters from returning in the past, of course. Most notably, Billy's daughter Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) has visions of him being alive in "Scream" (2022) and "Scream VI," and it was recently announced that Scott Foley is returning for "Scream 7" to reprise his role as Roman Bridger. Roman died after trying to kill Sidney back in "Scream 3," which means his return will likely involve either flashbacks or visions like the ones Sam had of Billy. The question is, who will have the visions? Will it be Sidney? And if not, who else would have a strong enough connection to Roman to have a vision of him?

All shall be revealed when "Scream 7" hits theaters on February 27, 2026.