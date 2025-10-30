The Scream 7 Trailer Looks Like The Horror Series Has Finally Run Out Of Gas

There's a new "Scream" movie featuring the grand return of scream queen Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott and a story all about handing her trauma down to a new generation of kids and, yes, that's the exact same premise as "Scream 4" in 2011. And the 2022 "requel." At least "Scream VI" had the good sense to let Sidney rest and focus on the younger heroes that audiences clearly loved, even if that was mostly a result of a pay dispute with the star. Now, for a film series that's traditionally kept things fresh by taking big swings and innovating clever new layers of metatextual storytelling, it's downright jarring to realize that the heavily-belabored "Scream 7" mostly just feels like a classic horror staple finally running out of gas.

I realize that's not the most optimistic note to strike for a new trailer post, but we have to work with what we get, folks. Today, Paramount Pictures released our first official look at "Scream 7" and the results feel decidedly ... underwhelming. Gone are Melissa Barrera's Sam Carpenter and Jenna Ortega's Tara Carpenter, casualties of the studio's reactionary (and some might say outright disastrous) handling of a politically charged situation that also led to the exits of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. In their place, we have what seems like a bizarre example of franchise filmmaking stuck treading water. After spending the last movie in hiding off-screen to protect her family from any copycat killers, Sidney reemerges when a new (or possibly old?) Ghostface threatens her and her daughter (Isabel May). Cue the voice modulators, some passingly gnarly kills, and a prevailing sense of "Been there, done that."

Check out the full trailer above.