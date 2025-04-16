Daredevil: Born Again Episode 9 Post-Credits Scene, Explained

He might have a small one-shot on the way, but getting Frank back in the fight with Matt Murdock is the place we really want him to be. Like the Man Without Fear said, he needs an army to take on Mayor Fisk, and who better to help in than the one-man army himself?

Of course, backing up Daredevil isn't the only reason for Frank to get in on the fun. After getting up close and personal with the police that have stained his name, Castle has a hit list of badge-carriers that he'll no doubt want to make his way through. The only issue with that is just what kind of routine friction it will create from the guy who is not afraid to put people down permanently, and the hero dressed in red that still struggles with the idea every time he comes face to face with The Punisher.

Perhaps Frank could go a little easier on the wrong-doers that he and his horn-headed pal will be facing whenever "Daredevil: Born Again" returns for its second season. A broken arm here and a twisted ankle there might be enough to satiate Frank Castle's desperate need for punishment. There's going to be a bloodbath, but perhaps this time The Punisher doesn't need to make it quite so deep.

"Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.