Daredevil: Born Again Episode 6 Brings Back A Fan-Favorite Hawkeye Character

Before his true nature as a brave and genuinely nice guy is revealed, "Hawkeye" treats Jack Duquesne as a peculiar mixture of an aloof, slightly clueless rich person and a genuinely threatening presence. Apart from Dalton's excellent acting and reputation as a villain performer, this is because the character's comic book version is very much a supervillain. Known as the Swordsman, the comic version of the character commits various crimes and mentors Clint "Hawkeye" Barton (played in the MCU by Jeremy Renner), eventually reforming and even becoming an Avenger.

As it happens, the live-action Duquesne is also a word-class sword master, which initially adds to his apparent threat and later comes in handy during a major showdown with the Tracksuit Mafia. The end of "Hawkeye" strongly hints that Duquesne is intrigued by the prospect of a vigilante career, and before he turns up on "Daredevil: Born Again," episode 6, we indeed briefly see a glimpse of a shadowy, Zorro-style vigilante who calls himself — yep — the Swordsman.

"Hawkeye" makes clear that Duquesne's carefree exterior hides plenty of intellect and physical ability. Since "Daredevil: Born Again" episode 6 both features the first grainy look at the Swordsman and brings Duquesne back as a formidable enough presence to clash personalities with the Kingpin, it seems that his "Daredevil: Born Again" storyline will indeed bring the character's swashbuckling super-persona to the MCU. Up until now, the show has dealt with the events of "Hawkeye" and "Echo" very swiftly, so it would certainly be fun to see this prominent "Hawkeye" character shine on the show.

"Daredevil: Born Again" is streaming on Disney+.