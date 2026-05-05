Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Trailer Has One Major Issue (And It's Really Bugging Us)

A full-length trailer for Christopher Nolan's big-budget film adaptation of "The Odyssey" has dropped, giving folks a good, healthy earful of the movie's actual dialogue. In what feels like a strange choice, though, Nolan has decided to give the film's characters American accents. To be fair, many members of the cast are from the U.S.: Matt Damon (Odysseus), Anne Hathaway (Penelope), Zendaya (Athena), and so on. Meanwhile, Charlize Theron (Calypso) was born in South Africa, but she's been working in the U.S. for decades now. Who could forget her star-making turn in "Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest?"

Most curiously, though, Nolan has asked his British cast members to affect American accents as well. The London-born Tom Holland is playing Telemachus, and he speaks with a nonspecific American dialect. Elsewhere, Robert Pattinson, also born in London, co-stars as Antinous, one of Penelope's many suitors, and he, too, seems to hail from Southern California. At one point in the latest trailer, Antinous leans in close to Telemachus and whispers, "You're pining for a daddy you didn't even know." A daddy? Not a "father" or a "patriarch," but a daddy. It's a colloquialism that feels weirdly out of place.

Later still in the trailer, Odysseus, leading an army of soldiers, yells openly, "Let's go!" like he's heading an American Little League team. Not to belittle my own voice, but American accents often lack the necessary gravitas to communicate the grandeur of ancient Greek poetry. It's especially egregious when people are saying "daddy" and yelling "let's go." The American voice lends, forgive me, an amateurish quality to Homer's ancient epic. I haven't seen Nolan's film yet, but the new trailer is giving me some doubts.