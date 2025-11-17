Christopher Nolan Namechecked The Odyssey Translation You Should Read Before The Movie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone's still wondering how Christopher Nolan will pull off his upcoming adaptation of "The Odyssey," a story that is both so different and yet so similar to the sort of movies Nolan has made already. On one hand, it's odd to see Nolan making a movie that goes this far back in time and engages with straightforward fantasy elements. On the other hand, it seems fitting for Nolan to tell a long, epic story about a troubled-yet-impressive man who is tragically separated from his family. "Memento," "Batman Begins," "Interstellar," all share a ton of structural similarities with the classic story.

For those trying to predict exactly which angle Nolan will take on this adaptation, a recent interview of his with Empire Magazine has given us another clue. In a now-deleted post, editor-in-chief Nick de Semlyen revealed that Nolan "namechecked (and quoted from) the Emily Wilson translation."

The reveal, which was falsely interpreted by some as Nolan saying he prefers Wilson's translation, set off a lot of backlash online. "Not a good sign boys," wrote one viral post on X (formerly known as Twitter), while another popular post responded with a gif of someone vomiting profusely. Other people supported the supposed revelation, declaring that woke is finally back and that Nolan is the "closest thing we have to a true woke-chud synthesis."

All that discourse was undermined, however, by de Semlyen's quick clarification that Nolan didn't actually call Wilson's edition his favorite. As Semlyen explained, "Just to clarify, he didn't outright say it was his favourite — just name-checked it while discussing Odysseus' character..."

So, why such a commotion over the Wilson edition? If Nolan did prefer Wilson's translation, why would that be such a big deal?