The Odyssey Could Directly Tackle The Biggest Christopher Nolan Criticism

The biggest criticism of Christopher Nolan's filmography has been his dodgy use of sound. When "The Dark Knight Rises" was released in 2012, many complained about how they couldn't understand the perpetually-masked Bane (Tom Hardy). It didn't help that Hardy affected a strange accent and voice for the role. The same was true of "Tenet," a film that mixed its dialogue in a way to make it incomprehensible. Indeed, Nolan's sound mixing is so consistently terrible, other directors have called him out.

The second-biggest criticism of Nolan, however — and one that the director could potentially address in his upcoming 2026 adaptation of "The Odyssey" — is that his films are assertively male. None of his films to date have had a female protagonist, and many of them feature mostly-male ensembles. "Dunkirk" was largely about male soldiers. There was one notable female character in "Inception," but she was played by a pre-transition Elliot Page. At least "Oppenheimer" featured two notable women in the middle of all the male scientists, although the degree to which those characters were served by the script is debatable.

"The Odyssey," too, is about a male protagonist, Odysseus (Matt Damon), and it also involves a team of burly men — in this case, all the sailors on board Odysseus' ship — but it's also full of female characters, mostly notably Penelope (possibly Anne Hathaway), Odysseus' wife. Penelope, as we all know, waited for Odysseus to return from the Trojan War for 20 years. All the while, she had to fend off the affections of an army of boorish, live-in suitors. Odysseus, meanwhile, was tempted by a nymph named Calypso, lured by a flock of Sirens, and faced other hardships on his way home. He is, in modern parlance, a "wife guy."