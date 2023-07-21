Oppenheimer Ending Explained: Did We Destroy The World?

Is "Oppenheimer" Christopher Nolan's best, most ambitious film yet? That might sound hard to believe from the director who delivered a movie with a complicated series of timelines in "Memento," an entire "Batman" trilogy, the dream-within-a-dream-within-a-dream meticulousness of "Inception," more timeline shenanigans with "Dunkirk," and, oh yeah, that feature-length excuse to film things in reverse known as "Tenet." But even with all those examples under Nolan's belt, what else would you call a movie adaptation of J. Robert Oppenheimer's definitive biography, "American Prometheus," seeking to unravel the brilliance, guilt, and hypocrisy at the heart of such a controversial and paradoxical figure in history? As brought to life with such nuance by Cillian Murphy, this is a protagonist — and, by extension, an entire story — unlike any other that Nolan has attempted to tackle before.

That story plays out in quintessential Chris Nolan fashion, unspooling in two separate timelines delineated by on-screen subheads: "Fission," told in color and through Oppenheimer's perspective, and "Fusion," depicted in black-and-white from the point-of-view of Oppenheimer's main political rival, Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.). Taken together, these dueling narrative threads paint a complete picture of Oppenheimer's life told non-sequentially. This includes his early days at Cambridge as a troubled, ineffective, and impulsive youth; his young adulthood as he surrounded himself with likeminded leftists during a fiercely anti-Communist period in American history; and his recruitment and involvement in the vaunted Manhattan Project during World War II. The film's main framing device also makes room for a series of hearings — one in private concerning Oppenheimer's revoked security clearance, and another revolving around Strauss' confirmation as Commerce Secretary under President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Both hinge entirely on Oppenheimer, coming together in unexpected and thrilling ways as Nolan drives the plot towards its inevitable conclusion.