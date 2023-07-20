The Oppenheimer Supporting Character Guide: Your Guide To All 'Those Guys'

Christopher Nolan's latest film has only one man's name in the title, but don't let that fool you. Although "Oppenheimer" has been marketed as a straightforward biopic (albeit one involving claims of recreating an atomic bomb explosion without the use of CGI) about the most Nolan-y of concepts — a profoundly conflicted white man tasked with carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders — the film is a testament to teamwork. That's largely due to the filmmaker somehow managing to take every major and minor historical figure from the film's source material, the 2005 biography "American Prometheus" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, and squeeze them into a three-hour runtime that flies by at a blistering pace. At a certain point, it almost feels like an adaptation with an ensemble cast as sprawling as this should collapse under its own weight, but there's a very easy explanation for why that never happens.

Apparently, casting an avalanche of A-list actors for practically every supporting role will go a long way towards keeping audiences invested in an otherwise extraordinarily busy epic. Nolan said as much in a recent profile with Vulture, explaining his refusal to streamline certain individuals from the book and combine them into composite characters, as is typically common practice in countless adaptations. Instead, each one stands alone and serves their own important narrative purpose — even when it's only for a handful of key scenes.

Despite a host of famous faces embodying these roles, audiences might still find themselves a little overwhelmed by the bevy of characters to keep track of. So with "Oppenheimer" finally set to drop into theaters, we figured an explainer might be in order. This guide remains spoiler-free, although it does delve into historical context, so approach with whatever degree of caution feels right for you.