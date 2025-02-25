Charlize Theron Had A Frustrating Acting Debut In A Low-Rated Stephen King Adaptation

In James D.R. Hickox's 1995 horror flick "Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest," the rural mayhem of Gatlin, Nebraska is transposed to the concrete wilds of Chicago. A child cult leader named Eli (Daniel Porter) is adopted by a citybound foster mother (Nancy Lee Grahn) who is astonished by his gentle demeanor and Amish-like language. What she doesn't know is that he worships a demonic corn deity (!) called He Who Walks Behind the Rows. Said deity had been mentioned in both 1984's "Children of the Corn" and 1992's "Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice," but no one had ever seen the elusive HWWBTR, leaving its true nature mysterious.

Eli has magical corn kernels in his possession, and he can swiftly grow and harvest a miniature corn crop in an isolated Chicago lot. This attracts both HWWBTR and an eager cult of teen followers. Eli, like his "Corn" forebears, instructs his underage cult to rid the world of evil adults, making way for a world of gentle piety. Throughout the film, Eli fosters both his crop and his teens, occasionally committing murders on HWWBTR's name.

During the climax of "Urban Harvest," Eli gives a fire-and-brimstone sermon to a rapt audience of brainwashed cultists. He is confronted by his brother (Ron Melendez), and during the conflagration, HWWBTR is unleashed from the earth. It looks like a giant naked mole rat. The monster begins slaughtering and eating the teens. There's a lot of blood and screaming.

One of those teens, attentive viewers will notice, was played by a young Charlize Theron in one of her earliest roles. Theron didn't have any lines, but she recalls "Urban Harvest" with a mix of joy and chagrin. In an interview with Total Film (transcribed by the Daily Star), Theron talked about how she was coated with fake blood, and how her screaming was dubbed.