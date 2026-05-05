The Odyssey Trailer: Matt Damon Fights Monsters To Get Back Home In Christopher Nolan's Epic

Hold onto your historically inaccurate accents and stereotypical Greco-Roman crested helmets, folks, because Christopher Nolan is taking us back to school. The filmmaker's "The Odyssey" may be filled with enough artistic license to make your literature professor want to tear their own hair out, but since when have facts (as far as that goes when talking about Greek mythology, of course) ever gotten in the way of enjoying a good ol' fashioned Hollywood epic? With all due respect to superheroes and "Star Wars" and anything else vying for the year's blockbuster crown, this is the cinematic event of the summer, and it clearly has the goods to back that up.

Months after dropping an official "Odyssey" trailer that gave us our first look at what Nolan has up his sleeves, Universal Pictures has finally released another batch of footage to get audiences even more hyped up. It's doubtful that anyone's truly on the fence about seeing this retelling of the tale of the ultimate wife-guy, Odysseus (Matt Damon), and his attempts to return home despite all the monsters in his way ... but it's worth removing any doubt all the same. And if the visuals of a bearded and scruffy Damon wasn't enough, may we help you to a hefty dose of Anne Hathaway as Odysseus' love Penelope, Tom Holland as their son Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena (not Meechee!), Robert Pattinson as Antinous, and almost too many other A-list stars to name?

This is what the big screen was made for, and you can bet that IMAX HQ is already licking their chops at the breathtaking imagery on display. To be entirely fair, we are, too. Check out the new trailer above!