The Odyssey Trailer: First Look At Christopher Nolan's Most Epic Story Yet

Many years ago, filmmaker Christopher Nolan lost the chance to adapt Homer's "The Iliad" as "Troy." While he got the chance to tell another great heroic chronicle (that of Batman), he's now headed back to ancient Greece for next year's "The Odyssey." After a cryptic teaser screened before "Jurassic World: Rebirth" back in July, Nolan's "The Odyssey" has now released its first full trailer.

Like Nolan's last movie, "Oppenheimer," "The Odyssey" boasts an enormous cast of recognizable actors. Leading the pack is Matt Damon (who worked with Nolan on "Interstellar" and "Oppenheimer") as Odysseus, the ancient Greek king who, after the Trojan War, is delayed returning home to Ithaca and his beloved Penelope (Anne Hathaway). Tom Holland also stars as Odysseus and Penelope's son, Telemachus.

"The Odyssey" is set to release in theaters on July 17, 2026.