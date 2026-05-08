The Sheep Detectives' Craig Mazin Wrote The Script A Decade Ago, And MGM Rescued It [Exclusive Interview]

One of the most delightful elements of this movie for me while watching it was that it's not fully sheep-centric. The humans and the sheep form a really cohesive ensemble. All of them are contributing. Was that a quality that you had to fight to maintain or did it happen just naturally?

No, it was scripted. It really was ... there are things that we knew we were borrowing and adapting from the novel, which were there, and then there are characters that [we] were adding, or complications that we added. But yeah, the sheep on [Hugh Jackman's character] George's pasture, they just know George. They begin to learn about other people, and they begin to learn about other people's truths, and the way people lie, and why they lie. And they also then get reflected back some things about people that are unpleasant that they realize is true for them too. So they learn from each other. And of course, we have a wonderful policeman played by Nicholas Braun, who learns everything from the sheep, including how to do basic police work. [laughs]

He is so great in the movie.

He's fantastic.

This is a bit of a writing nerd question, but I wanted to know from you, because at the core, this is a whodunit. Is writing a whodunit as fun as it seems to be, or is it more tricky than we realize in terms of suspects, motive, opportunity, clues, all that?

Such a great question. It is not fun, until it works. It is math, and it's a lot of gears, and it's a lot of thought. And me dredging up every lesson I've learned from — I've read every Agatha Christie novel, really just her. There are a lot of great mystery writers and whodunit authors, but to me, I just keep coming back to her as the sun around which everything else revolves, and thinking about how smart it was, and how crafted it was. So, there's two kinds of thinking going on here: There's this very left brain machinery engineering, and then there's a very right brain tale of feelings. Blending these two together was something that Leonie Swann did so gorgeously in her novel, and it's something that we worked really hard to do here with our movie.