We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Where do movie ideas come from? For some filmmakers, it's simply a lightning bolt of an idea from nowhere. For others, it's a brand-mandated piece of intellectual property. And for some, all they have to do is take a look – for it is, indeed, in a book.

Some of our greatest and best movies are adaptations of books, from "Gone With the Wind" to "The Godfather" to even "Die Hard." It makes sense from the studio perspective — there's mitigated risk and a built-in audience — and it makes sense from a creative perspective, as it's interesting to see an artist find corners of their voice they couldn't on their own (sometimes making something better than the book). And we've got more book-to-movie adaptations coming down the pike to enjoy and analyze.

So, for all future film forecasters, please enjoy the 12 best books becoming movies in 2026. And if you haven't read any of these, you've now got a new slate to catch up on. After all, isn't it cool to be the one who gets to say, "Actually, the book was better"?