Every Upcoming Colleen Hoover Movie After It Ends With Us
Despite the (ongoing) drama surrounding "It Ends With Us" — and, in particular, its two stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the latter of whom also directed the film — the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling 2016 novel of the same name earned an abundance of cash at the box office when it came out in the summer of 2024. Why do I bring up the movie's financial success amidst the apparent, alleged strife between Baldoni and Lively? Because studio executives very likely watched "It Ends With Us" crush the summer box office and thought, "What other Colleen Hoover books can we possibly adapt?"
As for Hoover herself, she worked closely with the team on "It Ends With Us" to create the film — she was quite present during the press tour — and told The Hollywood Reporter that she loved seeing her work adapted for the screen. "It's very surreal," Hoover said in August of 2024. "I think it's all of the emotions. I'm able to separate it, in the sense that I see the book and the film as two completely separate things. But at the same time, I think they did such a good job condensing this book into a film that I'm very happy with this adaptation."
Hoover is a pretty prolific writer, all things considered — so it's not surprising at all that several of her other novels are also being turned into movies. (In fact, it's surprising that, as of this writing, only a handful have even been optioned, since she has plenty to choose from.) Some of them even have Oscar winners and other huge names attached, so at this point, it seems like the Colleen Hoover Cinematic Universe is just about to truly take off. Here are all of the Hoover projects coming after the resounding success of "It Ends With Us."
Verity
Before "It Ends With Us" even hit theaters — specifically, in May of 2024 — it was announced that one of Colleen Hoover's other hit novels, "Verity," was in development ... and after "It Ends With Us" proved to be a box office smash, "Verity" was a go. In late November of that year, Deadline exclusively broke the news that Anne Hathaway would star in the film adaptation of "Verity," reuniting her with director Michael Showalter after the two paired up for Hathaway's romantic comedy "The Idea of You" in 2024. (Showalter is also known for "The Big Sick," "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," and "Wet Hot American Summer.") A month later, Variety revealed that Josh Hartnett and Dakota Johnson were joining the Academy Award winner (meaning Hathaway, who won a supporting actress trophy for 2012's "Les Misérables") in the film. So what is "Verity" about, and who are these three powerhouse actors playing?
Hathaway is set to play the titular Verity Crawford, a bestselling author who becomes fully immobilized after an accident and needs someone to ghostwrite her work; Hartnett will portray Jeremy Crawford, Verity's husband who seeks out said ghostwriter and finds struggling author Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson). The way Verity unfolds is, to be honest, on the predictable side, but with Showalter at the helm and a seriously talented trio at the forefront, "Verity" has at least a decent shot at being good. So when can we expect it? There's no release date just yet, but it likely won't be long.
Regretting You
At the end of August 2024, Deadline reported that Josh Boone — known for directing the weepy teen drama "The Fault in Our Stars," which was released in 2014 — signed on to direct an adaptation of yet another Colleen Hoover hit, titled "Regretting You." In a statement to the outlet, Boone said, "When I read 'Regretting You' I was captivated by the characters and knew we needed a partnership with an amazing cast to make it real," said Boone. "I'm thrilled to be joined by old friends and new to bring Colleen Hoover's novel to the screen." By "old friends," Boone is referring to some of his producing partners ... but who are the "new" friends, and who are they playing in the movie?
"Regretting You" will be led by Allison Williams ("Girls," "Get Out," "M3GAN") as Morgan Grant, who has her child Clara (Mckenna Grace, known for the modern "Ghostbusters" films) at a young age and struggles with motherhood as Clara becomes a teenager. When the mother and daughter are involved in a terrible accent, things get even harder for the two. Dave Franco and Mason Thames ("How to Train Your Dragon") will also appear in the film as Jonah and Miller, respectively; according to Deadline's previous reporting, principal photography will begin in March of 2025.
Reminders of Him
Unlike the other Colleen Hoover projects in the works, there's no casting information regarding the adaptation of her book "Reminders of Him" — but this one does have a release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, which reported on the film in October of 2024, the "Reminders of Him" movie is slated for release on February 13, 2026 ... just in time for Valentine's Day. Hoover will write the script alongside her creative and producing partner Lauren Levine, and the movie will also be the first under the banner of Hoover's production company Heartbones Entertainment.
"I am excited as 'Reminders of Him' holds a special place in my heart too," Hoover told THR in a statement when the film was announced. "I feel confident Universal is the right partner to do this story justice. What better way to launch Heartbones Entertainment, my company with producing partner Lauren Levine? Our aim is to create something quite special for everyone." So what's the deal with "Reminders of Him?" The story focuses on Kenna Rowan, mother to a four-year-old daughter who tries to reunite with her child after spending five years in prison. When she returns to her small town, the only person she can connect with is Ledger Ward, her late husband's best friend. The two keep their connection a secret as everyone assumes the worst of Kenna. The roles of Kenna and Ledger haven't been cast yet, but if the casts of "Verity" and "Regretting You" are any indication, agents of various Hollywood A-listers are fighting over these roles right now.