Every Upcoming Colleen Hoover Movie After It Ends With Us

Despite the (ongoing) drama surrounding "It Ends With Us" — and, in particular, its two stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the latter of whom also directed the film — the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling 2016 novel of the same name earned an abundance of cash at the box office when it came out in the summer of 2024. Why do I bring up the movie's financial success amidst the apparent, alleged strife between Baldoni and Lively? Because studio executives very likely watched "It Ends With Us" crush the summer box office and thought, "What other Colleen Hoover books can we possibly adapt?"

As for Hoover herself, she worked closely with the team on "It Ends With Us" to create the film — she was quite present during the press tour — and told The Hollywood Reporter that she loved seeing her work adapted for the screen. "It's very surreal," Hoover said in August of 2024. "I think it's all of the emotions. I'm able to separate it, in the sense that I see the book and the film as two completely separate things. But at the same time, I think they did such a good job condensing this book into a film that I'm very happy with this adaptation."

Hoover is a pretty prolific writer, all things considered — so it's not surprising at all that several of her other novels are also being turned into movies. (In fact, it's surprising that, as of this writing, only a handful have even been optioned, since she has plenty to choose from.) Some of them even have Oscar winners and other huge names attached, so at this point, it seems like the Colleen Hoover Cinematic Universe is just about to truly take off. Here are all of the Hoover projects coming after the resounding success of "It Ends With Us."