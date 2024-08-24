5 'Best' Colleen Hoover Books That Need To Become Movies Next

Now that "It Ends With Us" is a legitimate box office sensation — the romantic drama managed to snag second place during its opening weekend behind "Deadpool & Wolverine," somehow — we should all gird our loins and get ready for more Colleen Hoover adaptations. The best-selling novelist, who brought her own difficult life experiences to "It Ends With Us," has written, to put it bluntly, a lot of books, and Hoover's fans are nothing if not devoted to her and her work. So, what's next for the fanbase that calls themselves "the Cohorts?" Probably a string of movies based on Hoover's soapy, steamy, and highly dramatic stories.

I should be upfront right now: I am not a fan of Hoover's work. I find the writing to be technically poor, I don't understand why her character names are so blatantly ridiculous (Ryle? Lowen?! Allysa?!?!), and I think that her attempts at serious messages are misguided at best and damaging at worst. A lot of people like her books, and that's fine, but the woman has seared so many unsettling images into my brain — from cow sh*t as an aphrodisiac to someone washing and then puking on a raw chicken — that I might be slightly uncharitable here.

With that out of the way, we all have to reckon with our fate, which probably involves a bunch of big-screen takes on Hoover's books. So, which ones deserve this dubious honor?