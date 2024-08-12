Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Just Broke A 34-Year Box Office Record Together

Rarely before has the phrase "Power couple" felt so apt. While the rest of us were using this past weekend to catch up on sleep, marathon the "Alien" movies to prepare for Fede Álvarez's "Alien: Romulus," and watch Tom Cruise take over the Olympics with another death-defying stunt on live TV, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were busy doing something that was actually productive — and, to state the obvious, wildly lucrative. In their usual weekend wrap-up prognosticating all the various outcomes at the box office, Deadline crunched the numbers and reported that the combined performance of "Deadpool & Wolverine" and the romantic drama "It Ends With Us" has resulted in one of the more fun pop-culture narratives in quite some time. Citing an unnamed "rival exec" (don't worry, we did our own digging and this appears to be true), the outlet notes that:

"[...] This is the first time since 1990 that husband-and-wife superstars had back-to-back theatrical releases that boosted each other's, the last being Bruce Willis with 'Die Hard 2' and Demi Moore with 'Ghost.'"

Granted, this is awfully specific criteria to define a box office record, but what else are math-illiterate people like myself supposed to do, besides twist the numbers and run with much more entertaining pieces of trivia? The actual quality of both movies might remain somewhat up for debate (/Film's review by Chris Evangelista called "Deadpool & Wolverine" a "disappointing cameo fest" while BJ Colangelo pointed out the myriad of well-meaning shortcomings in "It Ends With Us" in her review for /Film), but at least we can all agree there's something heartwarming and endearing about a success story like this.

Both "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "It Ends With Us" are now playing in theaters.