The Films Of George Miller, Ranked

Take heart: while "Furiosa" is (in this writer's opinion) not the best "Mad Max" film, it's still an impressive and powerful film to behold. If there lies any issue with the 148-minute epic, it's the simple fact that if you know "Mad Max: Fury Road," you have some general sense of where this story would have to be going. From "Fury Road," we know that Furiosa works for the disturbing Immortan Joe and has for some long stretch of time. We know she has one arm, and we know that she's looking for the Green Place of her childhood. When "Furiosa" begins, the heroine is still a child (Alyla Browne) with two functioning arms and is kidnapped from the Green Place by marauders and delivered to the twisted warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). There are plenty of twists and turns in Furiosa's story, but only so many. (It's not like Hemsworth made an appearance in "Fury Road," for example.)

"Furiosa," as its subtitle implies, is more sprawling than "Fury Road," replete with chapter titles, a bigger cast, and a slightly less focused narrative. Miller and co-writer Nico Lathouris deliver some of the goods you might hope for from a film so directly connected to the 2015 classic. (The third chapter, which takes up about 20 minutes in the middle of the film, is a pitch-perfect action sequence that recalls the first major chase scene in the War Rig in "Fury Road.") One of the strangely unexpected twists of this film is that much like how "Mad Max: Fury Road" ended up putting its title character to the side, "Furiosa" relies much more on Browne's and Taylor-Joy's eyes to communicate, in some ways making the title character feel like a side player. (Taylor-Joy doesn't appear for roughly the first hour, and she only has a few handfuls of lines of dialogue throughout.) Though it's a little less polished, "Furiosa" still feels as jaw-dropping at times as "Fury Road," often making you wonder how the hell Miller (who's pushing 80) was able to pull this film off.