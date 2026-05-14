Why Dutton Ranch's Director Wasn't Afraid To Change Beth And Rip's Happy Yellowstone Ending [Exclusive]

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) get two of the happier main character endings on "Yellowstone." After spending years contending with assassins, the couple sets off to live a peaceful life on their own ranch — almost like a fairytale. However, now that "Dutton Ranch" is upon us, Beth and Rip have a host of new issues to deal with, which risk ruining their "Yellowstone" send-off. Be that as it may, director Christina Alexander Voros believes fans gravitate toward this couple because of how they handle danger. As she told /Film:

"Drama seems to find them, and peace seems to elude them. They are one of the great love stories on television in the last decade, and what I think makes them so exciting to watch is all these things that the world throws at them, they always find a way through it. And they always find a way through it stronger together."

We've already speculated that one of these beloved "Yellowstone" characters will die on "Dutton Ranch." Of course, that's only because Taylor Sheridan's series has conditioned viewers to expect pain and suffering for characters they fall in love with. That said, Voros thinks there is more to look forward to regarding Beth and Rip's romantic journey on "Dutton Ranch."