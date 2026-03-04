I've Been A Yellowstone Fan Since 2018. I Think This Character Will Die In The Dutton Ranch

I wouldn't be shocked if Beth dies on "The Dutton Ranch." She is arguably the most traumatized character in the entire "Yellowstone" franchise, but her relationship with Rip has seen her gradually allow herself to be happy. Thus, it would be typical of a "Yellowstone" spin-off to take her life as she potentially finds peace. However, Beth and her immediate family members tend to lose their partners, not the other way around.

When we first meet Beth and Kayce's dad, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), on "Yellowstone," he's a silently mourning widow. "Marshals" sees Kayce inherit the same type of bad luck, with Monica dying of cancer. If "The Dutton Ranch" is going to be consistent with this branch of the Dutton family tree being cursed, Beth needs to experience a similar heartache.

Yes, it's true that Rip is no stranger to tragedy. He lost both of his parents as a kid, but let's not forget that he murdered his father, dug up his grave, and threw his bones out of a moving vehicle. Beth is a poster child for loss, though, after living to see her father, mother, biological brother, and adopted sibling (whom she killed) all die painfully. Beth dying would be tragic, but not for her. Losing Rip, though? That's the ultimate tragedy for Beth — and it's consistent with the theory that hard times follow the Duttons around.

I can picture the scene now: Beth will be crying, cradling her dying husband in her arms. Rip will lovingly stare at her, say something sweet, and take his final breath. His demise will be devastating (who doesn't love this handsome, rugged cowboy?), but it'll be powerful, and possibly even poetic.

"The Dutton Ranch" has yet to receive a premiere date.