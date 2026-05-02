The Devil Wears Prada 2 Proves That Legacy Sequels Must Stop

Put that Chanel bag down and don't attend any runway shows if you haven't seen "The Devil Wears Prada 2." Spoilers ahead!

When I sat down to see "The Devil Wears Prada 2," I couldn't help but feel excited. When I saw the original in theaters in 2006, it delighted me so much that I told my mom, who saw it with me, that I thought Andrea "Andy" Sachs' (Anne Hathaway) friends were jerks and that her job was awesome. ("I think you might have missed the point of the movie," she responded.) Despite some reservations, I knew that the 2026 sequel assembled the core original cast — Hathaway, Meryl Streep as the Anna Wintour figure Miranda Priestly, Stanley Tucci as Miranda's lieutenant Nigel Kipling, and Emily Blunt as the wonderfully incisive assistant turned fashion maven Emily Charlton — and brought director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna back as well, so I did get my hopes up.

When the credits on "The Devil Wears Prada 2" rolled, my hopes weren't just dashed. They were run over by a semi-truck and left for dead on the pavement. This legacy sequel, as my colleague BJ Colangelo noted in her review for /Film, falls largely flat, which just feels particularly punishing and depressing for people like us who love the first film. As I left the theater, dismayed and confused by everything from over-expository lines to character choices, I thought about legacy sequels and whether Hollywood should stop making them.

To be fair, there are some good legacy sequels, but they're far and few between — the ones I'll name here are "Blade Runner 2049," "Mad Max: Fury Road," and the "28 Years Later" films, which will hopefully continue past 2026's "The Bone Temple." Largely, though? This formula should die.