Every Indiana Jones Movie Ranked

We take our rankings very seriously here at /Film, especially when we're dealing with material that can be best described as "sacred." And the Indiana Jones series, even with its ups and downs, is sacred stuff. Arguably one of the most famous fictional characters to emerge from 20th century popular culture, Harrison Ford's quick-witted, indefatigable archaeologist, adventurer, and professional Nazi-puncher is one of cinema's greatest gifts. A two-fisted pulp hero. A charming, debonair sex symbol. A source of surprisingly reliable goofball comedy. And perhaps most importantly, a protagonist defined by his inability to stay down whenever the villain knocks him on his ass. In Henry "Indiana" Jones Jr., Ford, director Steven Spielberg, and producer George Lucas created an icon who has persisted for over 40 decades, and one who will enthrall folks for years to come. Even the "bad" movies in the series contain noteworthy sparks and brilliant moments.

So when the /Film team sat down to rank all five movies, we found ourselves dealing with films that mean a lot to many people. And while just about everyone agreed with the number one choice, the rest of the order was all over the map. Every Indiana Jones fan has a very specific ranking, and usually a wild card movie they love and want to go to bat for. Some folks have a soft spot for "Temple of Doom," and others are already ready to declare "Dial of Destiny" a gem. And yes, we even has some "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" defenders in our midst.

Ultimately, we feel this is the right order for these movies, but we also feel that you're just better off regularly rewatching them all. Yes, even the ones you don't like. A bad Indy movie is better than most forms of entertainment.